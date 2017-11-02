Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Shooting Schools
02-11-2017
Shooting Schools
I guess this is the best place to post this...I would love to hear input from anyone with experience at a long range shooting school, preferable in the Montana/Idaho/Dakotas/Wyoming. I have burned a lot of powder and sent a lot of bullets downrange learning to shoot, and with the cost of bullets and powder I think it would be a great investment.
Anyways, the question is; which one? I have seen the ads for Gunwerks long range university and I have also seen an ad for a school here in Montana by Justin Rowling of Montana Precision Rifles and Mike Dominick, and when I Google...my kinda goes numb.
I'm looking for a long range shooting school directed toward hunting that is reasonable priced.
Give me your input. Thank in advance.
Genises 27-3: Now therefore take, I pray thee, thy weapons, thy quiver and thy bow, and go out to the field, and take me some venison...
02-11-2017
Re: Shooting Schools
Look up Extreme Outer Limits shooting school in Oregon 2 days Furnish you a gun and ammo or bring your own gun and ammo pay for two nights at a motel furnish you lunch both days for $1500
Every man needs a good woman, good dog, good horse and a good gun.
