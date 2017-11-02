Shooting Schools I guess this is the best place to post this...I would love to hear input from anyone with experience at a long range shooting school, preferable in the Montana/Idaho/Dakotas/Wyoming. I have burned a lot of powder and sent a lot of bullets downrange learning to shoot, and with the cost of bullets and powder I think it would be a great investment.

Anyways, the question is; which one? I have seen the ads for Gunwerks long range university and I have also seen an ad for a school here in Montana by Justin Rowling of Montana Precision Rifles and Mike Dominick, and when I Google...my kinda goes numb.

I'm looking for a long range shooting school directed toward hunting that is reasonable priced.

Give me your input. Thank in advance. __________________

Genises 27-3: Now therefore take, I pray thee, thy weapons, thy quiver and thy bow, and go out to the field, and take me some venison...