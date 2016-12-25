Planning a new build I'm needing a new hunting rifle. I want it to be for deer, elk, bear, and Moose. After looking around and doing some research I think I'm going to have something custom built. It will be my second custom rifle.

In my digging amd reading I stumbled onto the 30 Nosler. I have a new Mauser FN 98 action that has been sitting in the safe for 13 years. I have a few questions.

Will I be able to load the 210 grain bullets and get them close to the lands and still fit in the box with this action?

I'm not afraid to do a little wild cat mods so would it be a benefit to build it as a 30-26 Nosler for that little bit of extra case capacity?

Im planning on a 26" 1-10 twist fluted Hart or Lilja barrel. I plan on this being my primary hunting rifle that will be used when hiking and being on foot for days at a time so I'll probably have the barrel made with a light contour.

I haven't decided on the Optics and probably won't until the rifle is done. Not sure on a stock yet but I know I don't want wood.

Any suggestions? Anything I'm missing or going down the wrong path on? I want to do it right.