     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > General Discussion
Reload this Page Planning a new build
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

General Discussion Must wear red or OD green socks to participate. I can't see your socks, please be honest.

Reply

Planning a new build
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-25-2016, 12:53 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 1
Planning a new build
I'm needing a new hunting rifle. I want it to be for deer, elk, bear, and Moose. After looking around and doing some research I think I'm going to have something custom built. It will be my second custom rifle.
In my digging amd reading I stumbled onto the 30 Nosler. I have a new Mauser FN 98 action that has been sitting in the safe for 13 years. I have a few questions.
Will I be able to load the 210 grain bullets and get them close to the lands and still fit in the box with this action?
I'm not afraid to do a little wild cat mods so would it be a benefit to build it as a 30-26 Nosler for that little bit of extra case capacity?
Im planning on a 26" 1-10 twist fluted Hart or Lilja barrel. I plan on this being my primary hunting rifle that will be used when hiking and being on foot for days at a time so I'll probably have the barrel made with a light contour.
I haven't decided on the Optics and probably won't until the rifle is done. Not sure on a stock yet but I know I don't want wood.
Any suggestions? Anything I'm missing or going down the wrong path on? I want to do it right.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Pennsylvania Passed Bill To Use Semi-Auto Rifles! | My Bad Boy Atv problems? »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:43 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC