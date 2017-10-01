     close
This is our kind of guy!
This is our kind of guy!
I was emailing with one of our LRH Store customers about his pre-order for the new Sig KILO 2400 Ballistic Rangefinder and he asked how my hunting season went. After answering him I asked how his was.

After reading his response I just thought to myself that he's exactly our kind of guy!

Nice! I need to get back out there and kill another bull.

I shot a nice antelope buck, two nice whitetail bucks (rifle & bow) and about 50 pheasants in ND. I baited bears in MN for the first time, but the bear I wanted was too smart. I had one opportunity to kill him, but I didn't have my rifle with me as I was baiting and couldn't carry it. I will be calling coyotes all winter.
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

