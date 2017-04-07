Offhand at 800yrds - Video and Challenge



DA was about 4500ft. 7BR with 130's. Rifle is my metallic silhouette race gun.



Look up the dirt road to where it butts against the hill. On the right side is the target. You'll see it swing.



Now the Challenge: Go out and pull off an offhand shot. 3MOA target max, 200yrds or more. 4 shots to pull it off. Post a video reply here.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymmH3yFDLLA





