Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > General Discussion
Reload this Page Offhand at 800yrds - Video and Challenge
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

General Discussion Must wear red or OD green socks to participate. I can't see your socks, please be honest.

Reply

Offhand at 800yrds - Video and Challenge
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-04-2017, 10:59 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 218
Offhand at 800yrds - Video and Challenge
Yes it's an honest 800yrds. Yes I was standing up. Yes I do this kinda often. No, I don't hit every single time, that's dumb. As long as the target is about 3MOA I can pretty regularly smack it.

DA was about 4500ft. 7BR with 130's. Rifle is my metallic silhouette race gun.

Look up the dirt road to where it butts against the hill. On the right side is the target. You'll see it swing.

Now the Challenge: Go out and pull off an offhand shot. 3MOA target max, 200yrds or more. 4 shots to pull it off. Post a video reply here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymmH3yFDLLA
Last edited by BallisticsGuy; 07-04-2017 at 11:59 AM.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Going to Africa, Going to Need Advice | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:10 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC