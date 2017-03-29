Re: No semi's for big game. older hunter here in N.W. pa.crawford co. I don't believe I am stuck in the dark ages, but I don't disagree with the P.A. game comm. on this ruling. I was taught from an early age to make the first shot count and have lived by these ethics,and have brought up my children on those same principals; and rarely are follow up shots needed, let alone a magazine full of rounds at my finger tips. Ironically my children whom "are much younger than me" feel the same way. With the exception of one of my son-in laws who owns an ar-15 who on occasion brings it out to the farm to shoot, and has no problem going through 100 rounds of ammo in a single session with very little precision. My family strives to put a game animal down with the least amount of meat loss possible. In a society with individuals having an attitude if it feels good do it type of mentality common sense rules sometimes have to prevail. Just older hunter with my opinion. Everything has a time and a place, I just don't think they belong in the big game hunting scene. ctw