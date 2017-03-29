Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


No semi's for big game.
03-29-2017, 06:44 AM
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: N.E. PA. (Pocono Mtn.)
Posts: 521
No semi's for big game.
So, the PA. Game Commision has voted NO semi auto's for big game hunting in PA.. It includes Elk, Bear, Deer, and Turkey. PGC took a poll and found that mainly this was due to the fact that older hunters are stuck in their way and prefer to remain in the dark age.
03-29-2017, 07:52 AM
ctw ctw is offline
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 11
Re: No semi's for big game.
older hunter here in N.W. pa.crawford co. I don't believe I am stuck in the dark ages, but I don't disagree with the P.A. game comm. on this ruling. I was taught from an early age to make the first shot count and have lived by these ethics,and have brought up my children on those same principals; and rarely are follow up shots needed, let alone a magazine full of rounds at my finger tips. Ironically my children whom "are much younger than me" feel the same way. With the exception of one of my son-in laws who owns an ar-15 who on occasion brings it out to the farm to shoot, and has no problem going through 100 rounds of ammo in a single session with very little precision. My family strives to put a game animal down with the least amount of meat loss possible. In a society with individuals having an attitude if it feels good do it type of mentality common sense rules sometimes have to prevail. Just older hunter with my opinion. Everything has a time and a place, I just don't think they belong in the big game hunting scene. ctw
03-29-2017, 11:36 AM
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 95
Re: No semi's for big game.
That is ridiculous. So you can't even use a semi-auto shotgun for turkeys? Government should stay out of it, that is a personal preference that has no bearing in anything of their concern. While personally I agree for me that I prefer a bolt gun in most situations, I have no issue or concern about someone else having a different preference. While not big game I use an AR and semi-auto shotgun for coyote hunting and sometimes use an Encore 204, either way should be my decision...
