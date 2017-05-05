New to me caliber suggestions As of now I have a .30-06 Remington 700. Its a great rifle but sometimes I feel like I am fighting a flinch. I am looking for another caliber that can accomplish the same things but with less recoil. ( I am not a very big person) In the future antelope, mule deer, and elk will be the targets of some hunts. I have thought about .270 win but I thought it would be close in recoil to the 06. I have thought about trying a s/a cartridge such as 7mm-08 or .260. with premium bullets I could still take bigger game from what I am told. Any suggestions what would a good caliber? I would like to keep my 06 but I might have to trade it off or sell it to fund a new rifle.