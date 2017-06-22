New Longest Confirmed Sniper Kill Record-Breaking Canadian Sniper Kills ISIS Fighter With Two-Mile Shot



In case you guys haven't heard, another Canadian SOF Sniper took the record for the longest confirmed sniper kill the other day. The shot was 3,450 meters with the Mcmillan TAC-50. Always cool to see the good guys pushing the limits of once was thought impossible to administer a lethal dose of copper and lead to the bad dudes doing bad stuff. I'd like to hear some thoughts on this amazing shot, and where we go from here...

