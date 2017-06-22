Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



06-22-2017, 06:54 PM
New Longest Confirmed Sniper Kill
Record-Breaking Canadian Sniper Kills ISIS Fighter With Two-Mile Shot

In case you guys haven't heard, another Canadian SOF Sniper took the record for the longest confirmed sniper kill the other day. The shot was 3,450 meters with the Mcmillan TAC-50. Always cool to see the good guys pushing the limits of once was thought impossible to administer a lethal dose of copper and lead to the bad dudes doing bad stuff. I'd like to hear some thoughts on this amazing shot, and where we go from here...
The object of war is not to die for your country, but to make the other bastard die for his. ~ General George S. Patton
06-22-2017, 09:32 PM
Re: New Longest Confirmed Sniper Kill
Does anyone have the bullet info they use for that platform?
I'm thinking a 250 grain would take some work to get it that far accurately.
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
06-22-2017, 09:35 PM
Re: New Longest Confirmed Sniper Kill
Every time one of these reports surfaces we find an influx of sniper wannabes clambering to use the 1000 yard range. The challenge of learning to manage the cross winds eventually thins out the crowd but it's still not a pretty sight.
Those 50 cal. pills do a very good job. Congrats. to the Canadian sniper for a job well done. Credit to the Canadian sniper training program.
06-22-2017, 09:41 PM
Re: New Longest Confirmed Sniper Kill
My mistake, I for some reason was under the impression it was a 338 Lapua. I think I mixed the two longest sniper kill stories up when reading them earlier.
