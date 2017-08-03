Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > General Discussion
Reload this Page New Long Range Competition Series
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

General Discussion Must wear red or OD green socks to participate. I can't see your socks, please be honest.

Reply

New Long Range Competition Series
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-08-2017, 10:32 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Texas
Posts: 269
New Long Range Competition Series
I just found out about this and had to share it with you guys. I am very excited, this thing is being put on practically in my back yard. It has a large 25k cash payout at the first shoot. It has a shooter protected classification system after the first competition. So shooters get to compete against others with the same skill level. And it will have competitions throughout the U.S.

New Long Range Competition Series-montague.png
__________________
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-08-2017, 11:27 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
Posts: 115
Re: New Long Range Competition Series
Hello,

That is going to be a busy comp day, as it will require minimum of 250 shooters to be competing in order for $25k cash to be paid out since 50% of entry fees will be used to offer payout and 25% of entry fees goes into escrow for finals. Unless the association has some "donated" money for the 1st annual comp.

Where did you find information about comps throughout the US?

NALRSA  PLATINUM MEMBER BENEFITS ($350 / year)

Members receive a NALRSA membership card.
Members receive a NALRSA cap.
Members receive a NALRSA T-shirt.
Members receive a NALRSA decal.
Members may pre-shoot the course the day before the match starts.
Members welcome to attend any seminars held the day before the match at no charge.
Access to online newsletter.
Access to private Platinum FB group.

Bullet point #5 is quiet interesting.....

THEIS
__________________


Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Leupold data card | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:24 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC