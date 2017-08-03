|
Re: New Long Range Competition Series
Hello,
That is going to be a busy comp day, as it will require minimum of 250 shooters to be competing in order for $25k cash to be paid out since 50% of entry fees will be used to offer payout and 25% of entry fees goes into escrow for finals. Unless the association has some "donated" money for the 1st annual comp.
Where did you find information about comps throughout the US?
NALRSA PLATINUM MEMBER BENEFITS ($350 / year)
Members receive a NALRSA membership card.
Members receive a NALRSA cap.
Members receive a NALRSA T-shirt.
Members receive a NALRSA decal.
Members may pre-shoot the course the day before the match starts.
Members welcome to attend any seminars held the day before the match at no charge.
Access to online newsletter.
Access to private Platinum FB group.
Bullet point #5 is quiet interesting.....
THEIS
