New Long Range Competition Series

That is going to be a busy comp day, as it will require minimum of 250 shooters to be competing in order for $25k cash to be paid out since 50% of entry fees will be used to offer payout and 25% of entry fees goes into escrow for finals. Unless the association has some "donated" money for the 1st annual comp.



Where did you find information about comps throughout the US?



NALRSA  PLATINUM MEMBER BENEFITS ($350 / year)



Members receive a NALRSA membership card.

Members receive a NALRSA cap.

Members receive a NALRSA T-shirt.

Members receive a NALRSA decal.

Members may pre-shoot the course the day before the match starts.

Members welcome to attend any seminars held the day before the match at no charge.

Access to online newsletter.

Access to private Platinum FB group.



Bullet point #5 is quiet interesting.....



Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....