Need some help I'm building a 30-28 nosler. Talking with Ben at Hornaday for dies and I need to get him a parent case to work from. I'm planning to form my own brass from 300 Rum brass so he's building me a 3 die set for that. He's also building me the loading dies.

This is my first time doing a wild cat to this extent and I'm learning.



Where do I get the parent case to send him?

Anything else that I'm missing?



Thanks for the help.