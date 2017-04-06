Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



My kids will be deprived of McDonalds
06-04-2017, 10:20 AM
My kids will be deprived of McDonalds
Just seen this story. I guess my kids will be deprived of McDonalds food from now on.

McDonald's to debut rainbow-decorated fry boxes along DC's Capital Pride parade route | Fox News
06-04-2017, 10:58 AM
Re: My kids will be deprived of McDonalds
Why because they're making a solid fist of selling french fries to gays? Let me fill you in on something. My gay daughter just informed me that, "Duh, we'll buy anything with a rainbow on it."

So, perhaps it's less direct or even tacit support for any particular lifestyle and more pure and unadulterated greed like we all grew up with and generally approve of.

If you want to sell something to women, make it pink. If you want to sell it to wannabe-spec-ops gun nuts add a picatinny rail and Punisher logos. If you want to sell it to liberals make sure it's exclusionary and oxymoronic in some way. If you want to sell it to conservatives make sure that everyone can take equal offense and that it's fun.

I don't question your having of a choice, your right to make one or the actual decision you made. I'm curious as to the logic and thought processes that got you there.
06-04-2017, 11:23 AM
Re: My kids will be deprived of McDonalds
Tolerance.... Check it out sometime...
This world would be completely different if there was more tolerance of lifestyle, religious choice, and political choice.
Unfortunately most humans are not programmed for tolerance. It's something primal because of the thousands of years of intolerance.
06-04-2017, 11:32 AM
Re: My kids will be deprived of McDonalds
I don't know about that analysis. I do know Mickie D's might sell a couple more orders of fries if OP wasn't so much against the normalization of homosexuality.

Besides, IMO OP is being tolerant by the definition of the term. Toleration is simply allowing something to continue existing without interfering with it. OP's doing exactly that and doing it among an audience he has a high propensity to be agreed with by. He's not interfering with McDonalds or the parade or gay culture nor is he letting them interfere with him. He's only eliminated the possibility of interaction. If anything that is the part that's truly unhelpful to his cause and the cause of general peaceful coexistence with diverse groups.

Iterative debate, compassion, education, problem solving... those fix things. Covering your eyes doesn't solve problems (except for super bright lights and dust I guess). That's why I was interested in the logic that netted his decision.
06-04-2017, 11:38 AM
Re: My kids will be deprived of McDonalds
Two different interpretations of the context. That's all....
I see it as there is disagreements on all the matters I posted. And I respect people's opinions. If they want to be gay be gay, if they want to hug trees hugs trees. Worship Mohamed go ahead... Just be tolerant of my wishes and I we wont have any problems.
06-04-2017, 03:41 PM
Re: My kids will be deprived of McDonalds
That's exactly it. Its my opinion and I don't expect or even want everyone to agree with me. But I just don't like that everybody need to bend over backwards to please somebody's cause. This is the same reason I stopped shopping at Target. Those companies have their beliefs and choose to support those causes, I have mine. Sorry if I offended the LGBTQ members on here.
