Re: My kids will be deprived of McDonalds Why because they're making a solid fist of selling french fries to gays? Let me fill you in on something. My gay daughter just informed me that, "Duh, we'll buy anything with a rainbow on it."



So, perhaps it's less direct or even tacit support for any particular lifestyle and more pure and unadulterated greed like we all grew up with and generally approve of.



If you want to sell something to women, make it pink. If you want to sell it to wannabe-spec-ops gun nuts add a picatinny rail and Punisher logos. If you want to sell it to liberals make sure it's exclusionary and oxymoronic in some way. If you want to sell it to conservatives make sure that everyone can take equal offense and that it's fun.



I don't question your having of a choice, your right to make one or the actual decision you made. I'm curious as to the logic and thought processes that got you there.