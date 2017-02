Mounting a Scope with med rings ? I bought this Saturday and thought i need med rings because of the 52mm and even after mounting it i had no problem get on sight fast and didnt seem to be to far from where all my other guns are . In reality i wont be shooting over 600 yards and might try and stretch it out to 800 , the thing a was wondering about was running out of elevation being this high . Scope is a Z5 5x25 , i was going to get a 20 MOA base but didnt end up getting it because they pulled the wrong one . Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger