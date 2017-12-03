Long range target and deer rifle opinions

I'm building my first rifle. I'm looking for something that will be effective out to 800 yards on hair and 1000+ on paper. The round I'm considering is the 6.5_06 or 6.5_06 ai, but I'm open to other calibers. The barrel I was considering would come from Douglas and on some of my other rifles I've used boydes stocks. I've came up with a savage 110 action. I'm asking for opinions and experiences all will appreciated.