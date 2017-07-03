Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Leupold data card
Unread 03-07-2017, 03:06 PM
Leupold data card
Just received my custom dial today from Leupold. They included a small range card for wind drift. After comparing it to my JBM ballistic cards I see they don't use spin drift. I do but wondered why they wouldn't?
Unread 03-07-2017, 04:30 PM
Re: Leupold data card
Hello,

I would venture to say it is because most people do not shoot a distance as to where it would need to be calculated.
They probably see it is a waste of time since the user of their custom dial system is already using "average" elevation and "average" temperature for their calculations so no point in trying to "exact science" that environmental calculation while "averaging" the other environmental calculations.

Unread 03-07-2017, 04:52 PM
Re: Leupold data card
Not including spin drift was just one many things strange about what they sent. It was free so nothing to loose.
