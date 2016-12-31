Re: I've been bit by the long range bug and now I want more.

Work on eight inch targets. When you've got every round in that one, move on to a six inch target. Then, when you've mastered that, move that 8 inch target out another fifty yards and repeat the process.



Reloading study time: Learn as much as you can about sound reloading habits and practices. Stay away from junk advice - master the basics. Once you've mastered the basics so that you fully understand what goes on in the time between releasing the firing pin and hittin the target, both mechanically and chemically, you'll be in a better position fo separate the wheat from the chafe in reloading discussions.



Read everything you can get you hands on about reading the wind. Long range accuracy requires good wind reading skills.



Read, read, read:



https://www.amazon.com/Applied-Balli...3238059&sr=1-4



You can buy them individually here:

https://www.amazon.com/Bryan-Litz/e/B00J216MMI



Be selective in the web forums you follow:



http://www.accurateshooter.com/



That'll keep you busy for a while. The best investment you can make now is time. Trigger time:Work on eight inch targets. When you've got every round in that one, move on to a six inch target. Then, when you've mastered that, move that 8 inch target out another fifty yards and repeat the process.Reloading study time: Learn as much as you can about sound reloading habits and practices. Stay away from junk advice - master the basics. Once you've mastered the basics so that you fully understand what goes on in the time between releasing the firing pin and hittin the target, both mechanically and chemically, you'll be in a better position fo separate the wheat from the chafe in reloading discussions.Read everything you can get you hands on about reading the wind. Long range accuracy requires good wind reading skills.Read, read, read:You can buy them individually here:Be selective in the web forums you follow:That'll keep you busy for a while.





I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............

Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member



American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.



As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another. __________________I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life MemberAmerican rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.