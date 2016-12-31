     close
I've been bit by the long range bug and now I want more.
12-31-2016, 09:19 PM
I've been bit by the long range bug and now I want more.
About 8 months ago I purchased a used remington 700
Aac sd in 308. I have put over 1000 rounds through it and now i'm consistently hitting golf balls at 500 yards at my local range. The rifle came with a magpul hunter stock, and I installed a nightforce shv 5x20 with nf base and rings, timney trigger and harris bipod. I am mostly using factory 175 grain sierra Matchking. A friend is currently teaching me about reloading and has been making me bullets and have been getting incredible results with them. My question is what's next? What do yall recommend I invest in next to help me continue to grow with my newly addicting hobby?
Thanks
Kevin
    12-31-2016, 09:38 PM
    Re: I've been bit by the long range bug and now I want more.
    Invest in good reloading gear and supplies, and a crony like a Magneto Speed. You'll need a ballistics app. Then if you plan on hunting or shooting out side of a range, a good range finder like a Kilo1250. Once all of that is settled, you'll start wanting a good wind meter like a Kestrel.
    12-31-2016, 09:40 PM
    Re: I've been bit by the long range bug and now I want more.
    The best investment you can make now is time. Trigger time:
    Work on eight inch targets. When you've got every round in that one, move on to a six inch target. Then, when you've mastered that, move that 8 inch target out another fifty yards and repeat the process.

    Reloading study time: Learn as much as you can about sound reloading habits and practices. Stay away from junk advice - master the basics. Once you've mastered the basics so that you fully understand what goes on in the time between releasing the firing pin and hittin the target, both mechanically and chemically, you'll be in a better position fo separate the wheat from the chafe in reloading discussions.

    Read everything you can get you hands on about reading the wind. Long range accuracy requires good wind reading skills.

    Read, read, read:

    https://www.amazon.com/Applied-Balli...3238059&sr=1-4

    You can buy them individually here:
    https://www.amazon.com/Bryan-Litz/e/B00J216MMI

    Be selective in the web forums you follow:

    http://www.accurateshooter.com/

    That'll keep you busy for a while.
    12-31-2016, 09:44 PM
    Re: I've been bit by the long range bug and now I want more.
    Work on eight inch targets. When you've got every round in that one, move on to a six inch target. Then, when you've mastered that, move that 8 inch target out another fifty yards and repeat the process.

    OP is already hitting golf balls at 500 yards "consistently". Just Saying..
    12-31-2016, 10:26 PM
    Re: I've been bit by the long range bug and now I want more.
    I spend about 15 hours a week at the range shooting and absorbing advice from the more experienced shooters. A group of 375 chytac guys have taken me under there wing and want me to shoot f class with them at 1000. I used 12 inch steel and slowly made my way as far as my range will let me (500 yards).Hitting a 12 inch plate at 500 became kinda boring so I moved to softballs and golf balls hanging close by. I guess my question is as far as upgrading my rig ( barrel, stock, etc) what would you recommend.
    12-31-2016, 11:27 PM
    Re: I've been bit by the long range bug and now I want more.
    I personally wouldn't upgrade anything on a rifle that is consistently hitting golf balls at 500 yards. A golf ball is only about 1.5 inches in diameter.

    Seriously, you could actually mess it up. Upgrade it when it no longer is the tack driver it is now.....

    Unless you would like to sell it to me and buy yourself something that really shoots!

    Happy New Year and happy shooten!
