|
Re: If the Yosemite National Park weather gods serve you lemons
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Len Backus
If the Yosemite National Park weather- gods serve you lemons (had to cancel that backpack trip because the snow is still too deep up at 10K feet) - - then go to the Tetons instead & make some delicious lemonade.
Spent last night 5 miles backpacked in
just past Leigh Lake (picture) in Tetons.
40 mile bike ride along Tetons today.
Did you try to go in through Paradise Valley?
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"