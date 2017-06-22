Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



If the Yosemite National Park weather gods serve you lemons
06-22-2017, 01:19 PM
PUBLISHER
  
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 6,516
If the Yosemite National Park weather gods serve you lemons
If the Yosemite National Park weather- gods serve you lemons (had to cancel that backpack trip because the snow is still too deep up at 10K feet) - - then go to the Tetons instead & make some delicious lemonade.

Spent last night 5 miles backpacked in
just past Leigh Lake (picture) in Tetons.

40 mile bike ride along Tetons today.
06-22-2017, 04:52 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,556
Re: If the Yosemite National Park weather gods serve you lemons
Originally Posted by Len Backus View Post
Did you try to go in through Paradise Valley?
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
06-22-2017, 07:29 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,967
Re: If the Yosemite National Park weather gods serve you lemons
Good for you!
