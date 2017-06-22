Re: If the Yosemite National Park weather gods serve you lemons Quote: Len Backus Originally Posted by If the Yosemite National Park weather- gods serve you lemons (had to cancel that backpack trip because the snow is still too deep up at 10K feet) - - then go to the Tetons instead & make some delicious lemonade.



Spent last night 5 miles backpacked in

just past Leigh Lake (picture) in Tetons.



40 mile bike ride along Tetons today. Did you try to go in through Paradise Valley? __________________

Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member

Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow

"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"