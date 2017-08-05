Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > General Discussion
Reload this Page Idaho Predator Management Fee:
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

General Discussion Must wear red or OD green socks to participate. I can't see your socks, please be honest.

Reply

Idaho Predator Management Fee:
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-08-2017, 08:36 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,924
Idaho Predator Management Fee:
I just bought my Idaho (non-resident) hunting license, and bear tag. To add insult to injury there is a new fee, $5 resident, $10 non-resident.

If you need a good civics lesson to pass around to friends perhaps this will be useful.

The same government agency that openly laughed at those of us opposed to the introduction of a new predator (wolf), and asked for more liberal seasons on other predator species, now jack their license fees on bears, and add a punitive tax to boot.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 15 or 20 MOA base??? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:04 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC