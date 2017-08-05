Idaho Predator Management Fee: I just bought my Idaho (non-resident) hunting license, and bear tag. To add insult to injury there is a new fee, $5 resident, $10 non-resident.



If you need a good civics lesson to pass around to friends perhaps this will be useful.



The same government agency that openly laughed at those of us opposed to the introduction of a new predator (wolf), and asked for more liberal seasons on other predator species, now jack their license fees on bears, and add a punitive tax to boot.