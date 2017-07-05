I have a problem

So long story short I brought a product from a member on this site 5 or 6 months ago have called him several times and talked to him about it and he always tells me he will send it that he has it almost finished but it never shows up I am losing my patience show do I approach him nothing has worked this far that I have tried.
I hate to name him because he is a platinum member and has a business that a lot of members know or have used his product. I am not quit their yet I would like to work it out or even get my money back.
Well, I think the business could easily absorb the material cost for a muzzle brake and should refund your money without question, if it has been unable to deliver the product in 6 months. That's a ridiculous amount of time to wait.
Just FWIW.... IF it is JEC is who you have muzzle brake ordered from....JE Customs on this forum is DIFFERENT company.
The "similar" name game of businesses is becoming a very popular thing in the firearms industry and it sucks donkey dicks for the guys that are having their business reputation lowered by something they truly have nothing to do with except some dipshit formed a company that resembles their company name on purpose.
