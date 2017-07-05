Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



I have a problem
Unread 05-07-2017, 09:51 AM
I have a problem
So long story short I brought a product from a member on this site 5 or 6 months ago have called him several times and talked to him about it and he always tells me he will send it that he has it almost finished but it never shows up I am losing my patience show do I approach him nothing has worked this far that I have tried.
Unread 05-07-2017, 10:31 AM
Re: I have a problem
sorry to hear this , but this is really getting to be a problem on the forums . I'd at least name him so no one else gets burned .
Unread 05-07-2017, 11:04 AM
Re: I have a problem
I hate to name him because he is a platinum member and has a business that a lot of members know or have used his product. I am not quit their yet I would like to work it out or even get my money back.
Unread 05-07-2017, 11:50 AM
Re: I have a problem
What's the product?
Unread 05-07-2017, 12:18 PM
Re: I have a problem
Muzzle brake
Unread 05-07-2017, 02:03 PM
Re: I have a problem
Well, I think the business could easily absorb the material cost for a muzzle brake and should refund your money without​ question, if it has been unable to deliver the product in 6 months. That's a ridiculous amount of time to wait.
Unread 05-07-2017, 03:11 PM
Re: I have a problem
Hello,

Just FWIW.... IF it is JEC is who you have muzzle brake ordered from....JE Customs on this forum is DIFFERENT company.

The "similar" name game of businesses is becoming a very popular thing in the firearms industry and it sucks donkey dicks for the guys that are having their business reputation lowered by something they truly have nothing to do with except some dipshit formed a company that resembles their company name on purpose.

THEIS
