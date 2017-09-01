     close
Hunters Attacked and Shot on Mexico Border
Hunters Attacked and Shot on Mexico Border
While guiding an aoudad hunt in Presidio county Texas, a New Mexico hunting guide was shot in the abdomen and seriously wounded Friday night after what appears to have been an attempt to kidnap his clients on the Mexico border.

The guide remains in critical condition in a Texas Hospital. His client was also shot in the arm and is expected to recover.

Multiple assailants fired upon an RV parked near a hunting lodge where the party was staying for the hunt. The contracted hunter and his wife were asleep in the in the RV when the attack began.

Walker Daugherty, 26, of Chloride, NM was wounded while attempting to stop the assailants from taking the RV with his clients inside. He was assisted by another guide, Michael Bryant; the men were staying inside the lodge with their wives.

Per a family source, everyone was in bed preparing for an early hunt, the guides and cooks inside the house and the clients in the rental RV parked nearby. Walker heard voices outside and went to see what the noises were, he witnessed men with guns attempting to take the RV, he then ran back inside to get help. Walker and Michael armed themselves to defend and protect the client and to attempt to deter the assailants while the hunter attempted to escape in the RV which was being shot at repeatedly. The vehicle is riddled with bullet holes from the attack and suffered other structural damage.


Full story here:

THE WESTERNER: NM Hunting Guide, Client Wounded on Mexico border.
    Re: Hunters Attacked and Shot on Mexico Border
    morning, a fisherman was killed his friend jumped out of the boat on the mexico

    side of the lake at night at Zapata Texas. the boat is stolen. the survivor was found my

    border patrol. I fish Lake Amistad Del Rio and Lake Falcon at Zapata. NEVER AT

    NIGHT. There r border patrol, game wardens and Dps all over these lakes in the

    day time. At night the border patrol and Dps patrol at night because of the drugs

    and human trafficating. SP Falcon Lake is much more dangerous of the 2. The

    2 lakes r some of the best bass fishing lakes in the USA.
    Re: Hunters Attacked and Shot on Mexico Border
    Many Arizonans hunting in the southern part of the state, are accustomed to an occasional sighting of a group of what appear individuals illegally in the US. Most know to stay hidden and silent and call law enforcement ASAP. Many of these groups are harmless, but often are accompanied by "coyotes" armed with semi-auto rifles or even worse drug runners which are all armed. A lot of hunters have applied farther north, but the big Coues are in the border areas. Be careful near the border on a hunt.
