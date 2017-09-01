Hunters Attacked and Shot on Mexico Border



The guide remains in critical condition in a Texas Hospital. His client was also shot in the arm and is expected to recover.



Multiple assailants fired upon an RV parked near a hunting lodge where the party was staying for the hunt. The contracted hunter and his wife were asleep in the in the RV when the attack began.



Walker Daugherty, 26, of Chloride, NM was wounded while attempting to stop the assailants from taking the RV with his clients inside. He was assisted by another guide, Michael Bryant; the men were staying inside the lodge with their wives.



Per a family source, everyone was in bed preparing for an early hunt, the guides and cooks inside the house and the clients in the rental RV parked nearby. Walker heard voices outside and went to see what the noises were, he witnessed men with guns attempting to take the RV, he then ran back inside to get help. Walker and Michael armed themselves to defend and protect the client and to attempt to deter the assailants while the hunter attempted to escape in the RV which was being shot at repeatedly. The vehicle is riddled with bullet holes from the attack and suffered other structural damage.





