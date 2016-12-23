     close
HS Precision Stocks? Usually pretty good?
12-23-2016
HS Precision Stocks? Usually pretty good?
Well I'm curious if anyone has received a bad one from them?

I ordered their pro series 2000 stock. I received it today. Looked great!! Bolted it in and checked to see how true it bedded into the stock and there was huge movement of the barrel when I tightened and loosed the front action screw. Well after lots of measuring and checking the aluminum block at the tang is sitting 1/8th inch higher than the front. Needless to I'm very disappointed. I hope its just a Monday or Friday stock and it will be replaced with a good one as it had a great feel to it. But not happy either way.
