His and hers 6.5's After 3 months of spending way too much money I finally got my wife's and my 6.5x47 Lapua's completed.



Hers (green one) has been done for a few weeks. This is her first rifle and she has about 50 rounds down range. She is shooting just over 1" at 100 yards right now.



Remington action that I blueprinted, 24" 1:8 barrel, dropped into an B&C stock (no bedding yet), stock trigger, $300 junk scope. Shooting 0.340 off a bipod.



I just finished mine about 15 minutes ago. Stiller single shot, dropped into an HS ADL (no bedding yet), timney 2 stage, Burris XTR. Hopefully shoots as well as hers. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



