Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > General Discussion
Reload this Page His and hers 6.5's
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

General Discussion Must wear red or OD green socks to participate. I can't see your socks, please be honest.

Reply

His and hers 6.5's
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-13-2017, 11:24 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 251
His and hers 6.5's
After 3 months of spending way too much money I finally got my wife's and my 6.5x47 Lapua's completed.

Hers (green one) has been done for a few weeks. This is her first rifle and she has about 50 rounds down range. She is shooting just over 1" at 100 yards right now.

Remington action that I blueprinted, 24" 1:8 barrel, dropped into an B&C stock (no bedding yet), stock trigger, $300 junk scope. Shooting 0.340 off a bipod.

I just finished mine about 15 minutes ago. Stiller single shot, dropped into an HS ADL (no bedding yet), timney 2 stage, Burris XTR. Hopefully shoots as well as hers.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
His and hers 6.5's-dsc02850.jpg   His and hers 6.5's-dsc02849.jpg  

His and hers 6.5's-dsc02848.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Total knee replacement | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:28 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC