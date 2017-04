Re: High Dollar cleaning rod!



Also, doesn't look like they are out of business. Where did that info come from?



Deluxe 1-Piece Carbon Fiber Cleaning Rod - Battenfeld I like Tipton carbon fiber rods. Have 4 of them. I like it that they make long ones that can clean 28" to 30" barrels. Think the brass at the end is coated. I really haven't had issues with it when using nickel coated jags.Also, doesn't look like they are out of business. Where did that info come from?

__________________