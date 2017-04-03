Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Help choice get a laminated stock color photos please
03-04-2017
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 2
Help choice get a laminated stock color photos please
This is my second post on here and I'm not sure what the Red or OD Green socks statement is about, but hopefull this post is in the right location.

I'm having a custom rifle build in 6 dasher to smoke some longer range ground hogs, Fox & Coyote. I'm looking to purchase a Boyd's stock, either in varmint thumb hole or Pro Varmint, I'm just not sure if I want it in Coyote laminate (probably with black cerakote), Forest Camo (probably with a light greycerakote) or something else. If I could see some photos to help me decide I would appreciate it. You can either post photos here, post a link here or email them to me at vgu7446@gmail.com

Also I'm 6'7" 310 lbs. Do I'm not sure of a couple issues.
1. Will the hole in the thumb hole stock be big enough for my rather large hands?

2. Will I need to add an adjustable comb to the pro varmint or is the comb pretty high just as standard?

Thanks for the help
