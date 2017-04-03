Help choice get a laminated stock color photos please



I'm having a custom rifle build in 6 dasher to smoke some longer range ground hogs, Fox & Coyote. I'm looking to purchase a Boyd's stock, either in varmint thumb hole or Pro Varmint, I'm just not sure if I want it in Coyote laminate (probably with black cerakote), Forest Camo (probably with a light greycerakote) or something else. If I could see some photos to help me decide I would appreciate it. You can either post photos here, post a link here or email them to me at



Also I'm 6'7" 310 lbs. Do I'm not sure of a couple issues.

1. Will the hole in the thumb hole stock be big enough for my rather large hands?



2. Will I need to add an adjustable comb to the pro varmint or is the comb pretty high just as standard?



