Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > General Discussion
Reload this Page Hammer Bullets and Trophy Game Safaris team up
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

General Discussion Must wear red or OD green socks to participate. I can't see your socks, please be honest.

Reply

Hammer Bullets and Trophy Game Safaris team up
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-27-2017, 04:47 PM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,735
Hammer Bullets and Trophy Game Safaris team up
Hammer Bullets and Trophy Game Safaris have teamed up to offer 10% discount on safaris for customers hunting with Hammer Bullets. So lets get our Hammer loaded and go Hammer 'em in South Africa. It doesn't get any better than African trophy animals getting Hammered.

From this point on each box of Hammer Bullets will come with a 10% discount card from Trophy Game Safaris. They have some great packages to choose from. Check them out at tgsafari.co.za or contact David Tenney by email. dtenney375@hotmail.com That is member dtennessee here on the forum.

For any of you guys that have been thinking about hunting Africa this is a great opportunity to do so.

Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Tannerite Gender Reveal | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:08 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC