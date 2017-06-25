Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Going to Africa, Going to Need Advice
Unread 06-25-2017, 12:39 PM
Going to Africa, Going to Need Advice
A guy I know owns some leases and invited me out for a back country Boer style hunt in South Africa. I've done a lot of hunting in North America, especially backpacking in to remote areas and I'm not skittish. I'm not stupid either. So, I'm really planning on borrowing a rifle when I get there, just to save all that hassle and that's already arranged. The hunt will be for plains game, primarily Lesser Kudu, Eland, Blue Hartebeest and Bontebok. After the hunt we'll be taking a trip to southerland observatory on the way home.

So, I have passport, a place, a platinum card and the beginnings of a plan. I'm planning on lifting off next summer around late july or early august. According to my outfitter that's the hunting season there and the best time of year for something resembling comfortable temperatures.

Now, I'd like to limit the advice to being from people who've done a hunting trip in Africa, SA experience is best of course. I know I need to look into visa requirements and find out if there are licensing requirements. I need to decide on every piece of gear from boots to suits. I'm betting there's some inoculations I'll need to get and critters I need to learn to spot/identify/avoid. Cultural considerations are unknown at this time as well. One of the first things I need to do is figure out the how of getting there. Looking at flight options available over the next several months it seems like advanced purchase doesn't matter.

I'm leaving from the western USA and will be picking up 1 hunting buddy locally and another somewhere in middle america.

So, advise away. I know I forgot a ton and don't know squat so that's why I'm asking. I'm fully aware that this is going to cost thousands but some estimation of how many of them would be nice. The hunt is free to me, no trophy fees or lodging fees. I have to pay to get there and to have what I need while there and that's about it.
Unread 06-25-2017, 04:31 PM
Re: Going to Africa, Going to Need Advice
The seasons are opposite of ours summer here: winter there; take a jacket, fleece hat and gloves for the mornings. The sun is strong, take sunscreen, hat, and sun glasses. Bring a good camera and binoculars. You will see a LARGE variety of game at a waterhole.

Take some Rand with you - everyone you meet in SA (in town) will have their hand out looking for a tip. May people stop at the nearest ATM, I think that marks you for robbery.

Hopefully, your host will pick you up at the airport when you clear customs. Shoot your borrowed rifle before your hunt. SA makes some great hunting ammunition.

Good luck

Jerry
Unread 06-25-2017, 04:32 PM
Re: Going to Africa, Going to Need Advice
Hello,

I have spent lots of time in Africa, with some being in ZA.

Best flights from USA are below:
Atlanta (ATL) Johannesburg (JNB)15h10 (non-stop)Delta Airlines
New York (JFK) Johannesburg (JNB)15h05 (non-stop)South African Airways

Visa Requirements:
USA passport holders are not required to obtain ZA visa if staying 90 days or less in country.

Boot Choices:
Lowa Zephyr
Nike SFB
Pallidium Pampa High Canvas----Not best option if you are going to be "rucking" in rocky terrain though.

US Department of State Guidelines for ZA:
https://travel.state.gov/content/pas...th-africa.html

THEIS
THEIS


Do not let someone else's desires set your limits
