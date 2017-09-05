Re: Gander Mtn. going out of business sale Quote: Waynzee Originally Posted by Hi fellas, anybody go to Gander Mtn. going out of business sale ? Yeah, I guess they sold out to an RV company.



Well technically they did not sale to anyone....Marcus (Owner of Camping World and TV show "The Profit" purchased the companies assets from bankruptcy auction in April.



Not ALL Gander Mountains are closing even though website says so..That mistake is because the liquidation company is still running the website and liquidation sale..On May 18th Marcus officially takes ownership and will list on Gander Mountain website which stores will remain open.



He is is negotiations with landlords for revision of lease agreements, etc etc to determine exactly which stores will remain open. He plans to operate over 70 locations.



Here is list that is expected to stay open as of right now...







THEIS Hello,Well technically they did not sale to anyone....Marcus (Owner of Camping World and TV show "The Profit" purchased the companies assets from bankruptcy auction in April.Not ALL Gander Mountains are closing even though website says so..That mistake is because the liquidation company is still running the website and liquidation sale..On May 18th Marcus officially takes ownership and will list on Gander Mountain website which stores will remain open.He is is negotiations with landlords for revision of lease agreements, etc etc to determine exactly which stores will remain open. He plans to operate over 70 locations.Here is list that is expected to stay open as of right now...THEIS





Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done.... __________________Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....