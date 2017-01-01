Re: Flying with Guns & Ammo ? TSA says thaty ammunition may be included in the same case as the firearm but that the firearm must remain unloaded.



Ammunition is also ok in a separate checked bag.



Also, do not use TSA locks on your firearm case. When you go to check your bags a TSA agen will have to inspect the contents and place an inspection declaration in the case. At that time you will lock the case with your locks, they are not allowed to open the case after that point unless there is an unresolved alarm. Should there be an unresolved alarm they can cut the locks without you being there. I understand that this is pretty rare. In this case I put two unlocked padlocks and a note instructing them to replace the locks if they had to cut the originals.