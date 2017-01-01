     close
Flying with Guns & Ammo ?
Unread 01-01-2017, 10:56 AM
Flying with Guns & Ammo ?
I will be flying from JFK to SLC on Delta Airlines soon. My rifle is packed in an airline approved hardcase. I am taking a single box of ammo. It is unclear as to where the ammo should, or should not, be packed. Calling Delta was a waste of time as there customer service professional was trying to read off his computer screen and couldn't answer any specific firearm related questions.

Obviously ammo does not go in your "carry on" case. My gun case is lockable, my main luggage is not.

Where is the ammo supposed to go?
    Unread 01-01-2017, 11:04 AM
    Re: Flying with Guns & Ammo ?
    before I moved to Colorado I used to fly out here every year to go hunting. Every airline I have ever flown while traveling with guns/ammo requires the ammo to be in a separate checked bag.

    All airlines have slight differences with lock requirements and stuff like that, but I cannot imagine the ammo requirements are any different. Just make sure it's in a factory box, even if you Reload, don't take it in a reloading ammo box. Just buy a box of cheap factory ammo and put your reloads in the factory box.

    Last time I flew I remember the hard rifle case had to be locked but the key had to be located somewhere easy to find near the lock or they would cut it off. Or write the combo on the lock. That was about 10 years ago, but I still remember how silly it all was.
    Unread 01-01-2017, 02:01 PM
    Re: Flying with Guns & Ammo ?
    TSA says thaty ammunition may be included in the same case as the firearm but that the firearm must remain unloaded.

    Ammunition is also ok in a separate checked bag.

    Also, do not use TSA locks on your firearm case. When you go to check your bags a TSA agen will have to inspect the contents and place an inspection declaration in the case. At that time you will lock the case with your locks, they are not allowed to open the case after that point unless there is an unresolved alarm. Should there be an unresolved alarm they can cut the locks without you being there. I understand that this is pretty rare. In this case I put two unlocked padlocks and a note instructing them to replace the locks if they had to cut the originals.
    Unread 01-01-2017, 02:11 PM
    Re: Flying with Guns & Ammo ?
    +1 on Gear grinders comment. I've flown a bunch with fire arms and ammo in same case. have also checked up to 49# of ammo.
    Unread 01-01-2017, 02:47 PM
    Re: Flying with Guns & Ammo ?
    The rifle case is an SKB double rifle hard case. It has 4 locking latches. There is no provision for separate pad locks. If they break the locks/latches open, the case will be ruined.

    The newer SKB cases have "TSA" locking latches. My case has earlier designed locking latches.

    Thanks for the info guys.
