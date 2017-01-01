|
Re: Flying with Guns & Ammo ?
before I moved to Colorado I used to fly out here every year to go hunting. Every airline I have ever flown while traveling with guns/ammo requires the ammo to be in a separate checked bag.
All airlines have slight differences with lock requirements and stuff like that, but I cannot imagine the ammo requirements are any different. Just make sure it's in a factory box, even if you Reload, don't take it in a reloading ammo box. Just buy a box of cheap factory ammo and put your reloads in the factory box.
Last time I flew I remember the hard rifle case had to be locked but the key had to be located somewhere easy to find near the lock or they would cut it off. Or write the combo on the lock. That was about 10 years ago, but I still remember how silly it all was.