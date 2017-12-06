Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Federal Trade Commission Heads Up...
06-12-2017, 10:38 AM
Federal Trade Commission Heads Up...
Hello,

I just wanted to pass on some legal information to you all that may or may not be of importance to you directly, but I can assure you that it indirectly affects you and our industry...specifically in regards to "Reviews" and "Testing" articles, videos, post, social media, etc....

The Federal Trade Commission has released a "public statement" April of this year as a formal reminder to "Influencers and Brands" that by LAW they must clearly disclose their relationship with such and such product.
Full statement here https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/pres...early-disclose

I have talked to my liaison at the Department of Commerce and Federal Trade Commission extensively about this in detail in relation to the firearms/defense equipment industry. It has been made very clear that they intend to really force this for 2018.

IMO this has long been needed in our industry, especially with youtube videos aka recommendations, etc etc. Once they start actually enforcing this FTC regulation you will be able to quickly distinguish what connection, payment, kickback, incentive, etc the reviewer aka "influencer" has with the product.

06-12-2017, 11:53 AM
Re: Federal Trade Commission Heads Up...
Many thanks!
