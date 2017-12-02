Re: Does this barrel make my stock look fat? Well.. the barrel to barrel channel looks about right. The stock forearm does look a little large, but that just seems to be the style of the stock. Looks like the stock would ride the bags well. Just depends how you are gonna be shooting it. On a 7mag, that little extra bit of forearm is nice for the extra grip it gives when shooting off hand.



I have a Savage magnum barrel on a stock with bull barrel channel. Look stupid? You bet, but it handles and shoots great and I'm the only one who notices.

