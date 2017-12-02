Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Does this barrel make my stock look fat?
Does this barrel make my stock look fat?
  #1  
Unread 02-12-2017, 04:06 PM
Does this barrel make my stock look fat?
Yep, you heard me right. I picked up a 7mag at our rmef chapter banquet and have this McM rem hunter sitting around without a purpose. Before I decide to fit these together can someone either slap my wrist or tell me it's not that bad? I think it's too much stock for that barrel but i have to admit it does feel good.. thanks for the opinions. It's a factory sps magnum contour
  #2  
Unread 02-12-2017, 04:08 PM
Re: Does this barrel make my stock look fat?
And the full frontal..
  #3  
Unread 02-12-2017, 04:57 PM
Re: Does this barrel make my stock look fat?
looks fine to me
  #4  
Unread 02-12-2017, 05:07 PM
dmj dmj is online now
Re: Does this barrel make my stock look fat?
Honey does this dress make me look fat. Oh yea I'm going to answer that one. Sorry couldn't help my self.
As much as I can see with the pictures you posted it looks fine. If it feels good then I wouldn't worry bout anything else. Again, sorry couldn't help myself. Have a nice day.
  #5  
Unread 02-12-2017, 05:18 PM
Re: Does this barrel make my stock look fat?
Huh thanks. I thought it looked like way to much meat around the bc. I guess I'm thinking too much.
  #6  
Unread 02-12-2017, 05:32 PM
Re: Does this barrel make my stock look fat?
Well.. the barrel to barrel channel looks about right. The stock forearm does look a little large, but that just seems to be the style of the stock. Looks like the stock would ride the bags well. Just depends how you are gonna be shooting it. On a 7mag, that little extra bit of forearm is nice for the extra grip it gives when shooting off hand.

I have a Savage magnum barrel on a stock with bull barrel channel. Look stupid? You bet, but it handles and shoots great and I'm the only one who notices.
  #7  
Unread 02-12-2017, 06:05 PM
Re: Does this barrel make my stock look fat?
That stock will take up to #8 contour +\- the fore arm width is what looks off to me. The channel isn't too far off but I can fix that if I bed it in there. I have this stock for sale but figure may as well use it if the shoe fits.
