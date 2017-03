Re: Do Boyds coupon codes exist? Quote: Gary Wiant Originally Posted by I'm not sure where I should have put this post but, I'm getting ready to order a Boyds Pro Varminter stock today and I was wondering if anyone knows of there are any current coupon codes available right now?



Thanks GW, best to call Boyd's and ask. They can also talk you through you order process to get it right. Returning a stock isn't fun with any mfg. Good luck __________________

No apology for liking Weatherbys