DIY- Pool Table? ) . So I need some opinions/ideas for it, and I was thinking a piece of Advantech for the top and pvc pipe for the ball return?Opinions TIA 10 Ringer Out So I didn't see a diy sub forum, so here goes. I am thinking about building a pool table for my youth group at church, and reason being I think it may be the cheapest way (and it's fun to diy!) . So I need some opinions/ideas for it, and I was thinking a piece of Advantech for the top and pvc pipe for the ball return?Opinions TIA 10 Ringer Out