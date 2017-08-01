Bullet whistle View First Unread Display Modes 1 01-08-2017, 10:24 AM kixa Bronze Member Join Date: Dec 2016 Posts: 32 Bullet whistle I have now, and it's freaking scary. Around 5 Saturday afternoon I was sitting in my stand in the woods about 16' off the ground. I wanted to try and record the hunt, so I was messing with my camera settings when I heard a ziiiip and BOOM! It was surreal, I could hear the bullet and the leaves/ limbs it was hitting. It was close enough that the camera captured the sound of the bullet, and the audio pickup on this camera is not very good. I got my stuff together and got down and went home. Best I can tell is that it was a guy that hunts an adjacent property that has a stand through the woods on the other side of a field about 500 yards away. I heard his 4 wheeler about 15 minutes prior as he headed to the stand. All i can figure is that he was on the ground at the base of his stand and a deer came out toward the middle of the field, which has a slightly higher elevation, and he shot at it and missed and the bullet had an upward trajectory. Either that or it was a Negligent Discharge or maybe a ricochet. Scary either way as it had to go through more than 200 yards of solid woods to get to me, but it did. I'm definitely going to have a word with this guy, and let him know what happened. 2 01-08-2017, 11:48 AM phorwath Platinum Member Join Date: Apr 2005 Location: Alaska Posts: 4,673 Re: Bullet whistle That's concerning for sure.

Let us know what he says happened... 3 01-08-2017, 12:30 PM J E Custom Platinum Member Join Date: Jul 2004 Location: Texas Posts: 6,986 Re: Bullet whistle Quote: kixa Originally Posted by I have now, and it's freaking scary. Around 5 Saturday afternoon I was sitting in my stand in the woods about 16' off the ground. I wanted to try and record the hunt, so I was messing with my camera settings when I heard a ziiiip and BOOM! It was surreal, I could hear the bullet and the leaves/ limbs it was hitting. It was close enough that the camera captured the sound of the bullet, and the audio pickup on this camera is not very good. I got my stuff together and got down and went home. Best I can tell is that it was a guy that hunts an adjacent property that has a stand through the woods on the other side of a field about 500 yards away. I heard his 4 wheeler about 15 minutes prior as he headed to the stand. All i can figure is that he was on the ground at the base of his stand and a deer came out toward the middle of the field, which has a slightly higher elevation, and he shot at it and missed and the bullet had an upward trajectory. Either that or it was a Negligent Discharge or maybe a ricochet. Scary either way as it had to go through more than 200 yards of solid woods to get to me, but it did. I'm definitely going to have a word with this guy, and let him know what happened.



This normally opens the door for a productive conversation that also allows you to mention where you are. and that you wont shoot in his direction. Even though you have 200 yards of trees between you. things can still happen. I Googled a map of my lease and the surrounding leases and located every stand on my place and every one I could find on the surrounding leases + the feeders with a flag to identify the direction normally shot. we located our feeders all in the same direction from the stands so most of the shots would be parallel to other stands.



After showing the neighbors the map they know which way not to shoot and can see that none of our shooting will be in there direction. I also gave them a map of there stands to help them know where everyone was. A little good will goes a long way.



You would like to think he didn't know where you were or he wouldn't shoot in that direction.



Just some comments that might help.



J E CUSTOM He was probably shooting up from the ground and the bullet traveled un impaired for most of the distance and started dropping in near you. the guy next door SHOULD know where you are and you should also know where his stand is. The best way I have found is to approach the neighbor with your interest in knowing where he is, is for safety.This normally opens the door for a productive conversation that also allows you to mention where you are. and that you wont shoot in his direction. Even though you have 200 yards of trees between you. things can still happen. I Googled a map of my lease and the surrounding leases and located every stand on my place and every one I could find on the surrounding leases + the feeders with a flag to identify the direction normally shot. we located our feeders all in the same direction from the stands so most of the shots would be parallel to other stands.After showing the neighbors the map they know which way not to shoot and can see that none of our shooting will be in there direction. I also gave them a map of there stands to help them know where everyone was. A little good will goes a long way.You would like to think he didn't know where you were or he wouldn't shoot in that direction.Just some comments that might help.J E CUSTOM __________________

"PRESS ON" 4 01-08-2017, 12:51 PM FearNoWind Platinum Member Join Date: Jul 2012 Location: North Central Valley California Posts: 2,136 Re: Bullet whistle Kixa, when you talk to him keep in mind that the report of a rifle shot from 500 yards distance should be clearly audible, even in deep woods. A bullet that was fired from a high powered rifle at 500 yards should still be above 1200 fps so the sound of its passing should be a "crack" and not a whistle unless it struck something enroute to your position that slowed it down. Generaly speaking - within range - bullets crack, arrows whistle.

.





I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............

Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member



American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.



As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another. __________________I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life MemberAmerican rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another. 5 01-08-2017, 12:54 PM FearNoWind Platinum Member Join Date: Jul 2012 Location: North Central Valley California Posts: 2,136 Re: Bullet whistle Quote: J E Custom Originally Posted by ...



Just some comments that might help.



J E CUSTOM

All good stuff ................. All good stuff .................





I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............

Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member



American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.



As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another. __________________I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life MemberAmerican rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.

Bookmarks Digg

Digg del.icio.us

del.icio.us StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon Google

« » Tikka M695 270 | - Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page Display Modes Linear Mode Switch to Hybrid Mode Switch to Threaded Mode



