Bullet whistle

I have now, and it's freaking scary. Around 5 Saturday afternoon I was sitting in my stand in the woods about 16' off the ground. I wanted to try and record the hunt, so I was messing with my camera settings when I heard a ziiiip and BOOM! It was surreal, I could hear the bullet and the leaves/ limbs it was hitting. It was close enough that the camera captured the sound of the bullet, and the audio pickup on this camera is not very good. I got my stuff together and got down and went home. Best I can tell is that it was a guy that hunts an adjacent property that has a stand through the woods on the other side of a field about 500 yards away. I heard his 4 wheeler about 15 minutes prior as he headed to the stand. All i can figure is that he was on the ground at the base of his stand and a deer came out toward the middle of the field, which has a slightly higher elevation, and he shot at it and missed and the bullet had an upward trajectory. Either that or it was a Negligent Discharge or maybe a ricochet. Scary either way as it had to go through more than 200 yards of solid woods to get to me, but it did. I'm definitely going to have a word with this guy, and let him know what happened.
He was probably shooting up from the ground and the bullet traveled un impaired for most of the distance and started dropping in near you. the guy next door SHOULD know where you are and you should also know where his stand is. The best way I have found is to approach the neighbor with your interest in knowing where he is, is for safety.
This normally opens the door for a productive conversation that also allows you to mention where you are. and that you wont shoot in his direction. Even though you have 200 yards of trees between you. things can still happen. I Googled a map of my lease and the surrounding leases and located every stand on my place and every one I could find on the surrounding leases + the feeders with a flag to identify the direction normally shot. we located our feeders all in the same direction from the stands so most of the shots would be parallel to other stands.
After showing the neighbors the map they know which way not to shoot and can see that none of our shooting will be in there direction. I also gave them a map of there stands to help them know where everyone was. A little good will goes a long way.
You would like to think he didn't know where you were or he wouldn't shoot in that direction.
Just some comments that might help.
