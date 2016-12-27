     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > General Discussion
Reload this Page This is bugging me
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

General Discussion Must wear red or OD green socks to participate. I can't see your socks, please be honest.

Reply

This is bugging me
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-27-2016, 11:43 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: One of the Commonwealth's
Posts: 470
This is bugging me
Do you law abiding citizens and gun owners get pissed off when you see someone you know is a illegal drug user hunting with or using firearms? The Fed form 4473 asks if you are a user or addicted to illegal narcotics... so are they lying? I say yes and nothing is done about it. What about "celebrities" that brag about drug use and then we see them on a hunt program or in a magazine. For instance, comedian , MMA announcer Joe Rogan brags on his pod cast and during his stand up that he is a regular drug user of weed and ecstasy. If this is the case why is he "allowed' to posses weapons? I draw this conclusion from his own words and pictures. Yes, weed is legal in some states and I have no clue how that affects firearm use and ownership but its still illegal in my state. Cant imagine this doesn't piss off the people on the right side of the law.... jus sayin this has been bugging me for some time.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-27-2016, 12:01 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2012
    Location: North Central Valley California
    Posts: 2,108
    Re: This is bugging me
    p { margin-bottom: 0.1in; line-height: 120%; }
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by rharfo View Post
    Do you law abiding citizens and gun owners get pissed off when you see someone you know is a illegal drug user hunting with or using firearms? The Fed form 4473 asks if you are a user or addicted to illegal narcotics... so are they lying? I say yes and nothing is done about it. .
    ATF can't sit on the doorstep of every po smoker so see if they lied on the form 4473. They usually rely on criminal recods checks and compare that data with their 4473 files. But they can't check every form or every applicant.
    "Nothing is veing done about it" because there aren't enough gun owners reporting what the know. You can help. Write a letter to the authority in your region charged with the responsibility of enforcing the provisions of the law.

    https://www.atf.gov/contact/atf-field-divisions

    You'll need to identify the violator by name or other distinguishing factor (like perhaps an address) and provide first hand information as to how you know they're a drug user.

    When you're making the effort to do somelthing about it, you will know that something, whether or not it's effective, is being done about it.
    __________________


    I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
    Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

    American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

    As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « show us your rifles | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:07 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC