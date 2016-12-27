Re: This is bugging me Quote: rharfo Originally Posted by Do you law abiding citizens and gun owners get pissed off when you see someone you know is a illegal drug user hunting with or using firearms? The Fed form 4473 asks if you are a user or addicted to illegal narcotics... so are they lying? I say yes and nothing is done about it. .

"Nothing is veing done about it" because there aren't enough gun owners reporting what the know. You can help. Write a letter to the authority in your region charged with the responsibility of enforcing the provisions of the law.



https://www.atf.gov/contact/atf-field-divisions



You'll need to identify the violator by name or other distinguishing factor (like perhaps an address) and provide first hand information as to how you know they're a drug user.



