Bradley Cheek rest I was looking into getting an adjustable cheek rest for my rifle and notice the Bradley Cheek rests online. My question to everyone, has anyone had any experience with this rest? I would like to hear your thoughts with using this rest, is it comfortable, especially during hot weather, is it worth the 118.00+ dollars, will it stay in position, shot after shot? Any information with people who have used this rest is would be appreciated. Thanks.