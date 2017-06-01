     close
Bear Basin/ Nightforce?
Unread 01-06-2017, 05:36 PM
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Collinsville,OK.
Posts: 251
Bear Basin/ Nightforce?
I ordered a NF 2.5-10x42 NSX Compact MOAR ZS scope from Bear Basin back in July, I figured it shouldn't take too long to get. I was charged for it and used their 18 month plan...great. After about 3-4 weeks still didn't get scope and I needed a second scope so I called them and ordered a 3.5-15 NSX too. They explained that they should be getting the compact in anytime and I would be charged for the 3.5-15 at that time, since I already paid for the compact....which is a little more expensive. The compact never came. A matter of fact I was told about 4 times that it would be shipped out. I received my 3.5-15 NXS within 2 weeks of ordering...no problem, just like the other 2 NF NXS scopes that I ordered from them.

Has anyone else had a problem getting the compact scope or had similar issues with Bear Basin? 6 months now.....

thanks,
Crush your enemies.
