Bear Basin/ Nightforce? I ordered a NF 2.5-10x42 NSX Compact MOAR ZS scope from Bear Basin back in July, I figured it shouldn't take too long to get. I was charged for it and used their 18 month plan...great. After about 3-4 weeks still didn't get scope and I needed a second scope so I called them and ordered a 3.5-15 NSX too. They explained that they should be getting the compact in anytime and I would be charged for the 3.5-15 at that time, since I already paid for the compact....which is a little more expensive. The compact never came. A matter of fact I was told about 4 times that it would be shipped out. I received my 3.5-15 NXS within 2 weeks of ordering...no problem, just like the other 2 NF NXS scopes that I ordered from them.



Has anyone else had a problem getting the compact scope or had similar issues with Bear Basin? 6 months now.....



thanks,

