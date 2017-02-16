Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Bad news
Unread 02-16-2017, 04:46 PM
Bad news
Just read on a financial page Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy today. No word on the effect on stores or other functions of the company.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Unread 02-16-2017, 07:55 PM
Re: Bad news
Hmm that's not good but can't say I'm surprised when the gun store that I have by me has no reload supplies and cabelas next store has every firearm at the same price.
Re: Bad news
I read somewhere the Bass pro and Cabelas merger might be falling thru...
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
