B&C Tikka T3 fit Hey guys, first of all, I love my b&c medalist on my t3. However, I have noticed that there seems to be a lot of contact at the tang with the fiberglass material of the stock. The area I'm referring to is right behind the rear action screw. It's hard for me to tell, but I find it hard to believe that the action is even making contact with the aluminum bedding block at the rear action screw like it's supposed to. I definitely can't slide paper under the tang. My initial thought was to dremel until I can get paper under it. But wanted to run it by you guys first. Also was curious if anybody with same setup had the same issue.

Thanks

Kyle