Alpha Industries and their AICS Magazines
Alpha Industries and their AICS Magazines
Has anyone here ordered any mags from these guys? I ordered a type II for short action, and from what I have seen and read it seems like a quality piece that will allow me to seat up to 2.965" OAL in my short action Remington, and give me 10 round capacity in nearly the same mag length as my Wyatt's 5 round.

Only problem is I ordered this mag on January 31st 2017, and when I hadn't heard or seen anything from them by February 9th, I logged in to my account and saw that my order was "Processing", so I called them, with no answer. I called them the next day and got ahold of a guy, and he said he would ship it out that day or the next day, and I would get emailed tracking info. Well, I still had not heard anything today so I logged in and looked, and it finally shipped the 14th, 2 days ago, and when I plug the tracking number (that was not emailed to me) into USPS site, it says "Pre-Shipment Info Sent to USPS, USPS Awaiting Item". And it says it is still at the original location, Fullerton, CA.

Just wondering if anyone else has ordered from these guys, and if this is typical CS or if this is an exception. I don't like to post bad reviews about a place unless it is founded, but it has been 17 days since I ordered an in stock item and it still has not shipped. Just curios as to others experiences. Thanks for reading!!
