For 16 bucks everyone shooter should have this!
Unread 02-09-2017, 08:54 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Grants Pass Oregon
Posts: 60
For 16 bucks everyone shooter should have this!
Bought off ebay on a gamble. it works good enough on a mac/photobooth.
7mm dia head. Good for looking at chamber throats rifling kind of and inside casings etc. I need to get a usb adaptor for my iphone to see if it will work. Chinky instructions so who knows. Also its waterproof so you could probably check on your polyps too or ? ha

be nice to get one much smaller to slide down 22 -26 cal bbls.

pic is of 1954 35cal marlin microgroove. and throat of my 6.5 bolt and flash hole of 556 orginal and then reamed and fired.

2M Mini MAC OS X HD Endoscope Rainproof Tube Camera 6 LEDs Micro USB Borescope | eBay
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
For 16 bucks everyone shooter should have this!-photo-2-9-17-5.15-pm.jpg   For 16 bucks everyone shooter should have this!-photo-2-9-17-5.13-pm.jpg  

For 16 bucks everyone shooter should have this!-photo-2-9-17-4.55-pm.jpg   For 16 bucks everyone shooter should have this!-b.jpg  

    Unread 02-10-2017, 12:53 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2009
    Location: Laurel, Montana
    Posts: 307
    Re: For 16 bucks everyone shooter should have this!
    I have one. It is the smaller diameter. Fits in my 6.5 tubes. Works as advertised and well worth the money.
