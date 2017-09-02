For 16 bucks everyone shooter should have this!

7mm dia head. Good for looking at chamber throats rifling kind of and inside casings etc. I need to get a usb adaptor for my iphone to see if it will work. Chinky instructions so who knows. Also its waterproof so you could probably check on your polyps too or ? ha



be nice to get one much smaller to slide down 22 -26 cal bbls.



pic is of 1954 35cal marlin microgroove. and throat of my 6.5 bolt and flash hole of 556 orginal and then reamed and fired.



