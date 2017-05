15 or 20 MOA base??? I'm currently kitting out my new 26" 300 win mag for long range (1000 yds.) shooting. The scope I'm looking at has 18 MIL (or 60.75 MOA) of total vertical adjustment. I'm wondering if I should get a 15 MOA base or 20 MOA base.



I would like to be able to have a 200 yard zero and still be able to track to 1000+ yards. Would the 20 MOA likely be too much for the 200 yd zero? Would the 15 MOA likely be not enough for 1000+?



I would appreciate any input.