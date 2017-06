1000 yard range in Ontario Canada

Hey All,

I've been looking for some land to get out to 1000 yards in Ontario without having to go too far North and I was excited to find an advertisment for a new range that has a whole slew of options. One being a 1000 yarder with video monitors.



Seems like a new gig, I've not heard of them myself, anyone know about premiershootingcenter.com?