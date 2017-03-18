You can only get it from me Wildcats mentality.



It has ever been that men want to have control over others so as to be able to get profit.



This current emphasis on ELR is wonderful.



Control of every possible combination and enforcement of "patent" or "copyright" is not so cool.



I predict that there will be litigation filed between shooting enthusiasts one believing he has a "patent" or "copyright" the other perhaps not even aware that someone else "made" it first. It will be over pride and the belief that there is "profit" to be made. Fact: no one has ever made a profit from Wildcats that way.



I know more about business than I let on or that you would believe.



If you are not an ELR enthusiast, you may see this as not important to you. If you are an ELR enthusiast you may see this as "I will make my own" or "I won't go there now". The result is actually a stifling of the possible participants.



As a possible business the plan of "they have to get it from me", has never worked very well or for very long. Except printer cartridges. It seems to work for printer cartridges. I feel that is because the printers are actually the best for the money and sold as cheap as possible with long term profit coming from the cartridges.



