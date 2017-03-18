Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page You can only get it from me Wildcats mentality.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

You can only get it from me Wildcats mentality.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-18-2017, 10:58 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,293
You can only get it from me Wildcats mentality.
It has ever been that men want to be rewarded for their efforts.

It has ever been that men want to have control over others so as to be able to get profit.

This current emphasis on ELR is wonderful.

Control of every possible combination and enforcement of "patent" or "copyright" is not so cool.

I predict that there will be litigation filed between shooting enthusiasts one believing he has a "patent" or "copyright" the other perhaps not even aware that someone else "made" it first. It will be over pride and the belief that there is "profit" to be made. Fact: no one has ever made a profit from Wildcats that way.

I know more about business than I let on or that you would believe.

If you are not an ELR enthusiast, you may see this as not important to you. If you are an ELR enthusiast you may see this as "I will make my own" or "I won't go there now". The result is actually a stifling of the possible participants.

As a possible business the plan of "they have to get it from me", has never worked very well or for very long. Except printer cartridges. It seems to work for printer cartridges. I feel that is because the printers are actually the best for the money and sold as cheap as possible with long term profit coming from the cartridges.

This would only work in ELR if you sold or gave away the rifle with a round that you could only get from the rifle maker.
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-18-2017, 11:52 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 87
Re: You can only get it from me Wildcats mentality.
The wssm's are a great example of this. Patents killed the cartridges.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 375 Mercenary | High BC Bullet Gap »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:18 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC