Wyatts mag box help Hey guys I'm currently having a 6.5 saum built off a defiance medium action(same as rem sa) and my actionnis machines by defiance to work with the wyatts extended mag box my question is which one do I need to buy I've never bought one for any of my guns so I'm a little confused so if someone could shed some light on this for me I would greatly appreciate it and which spring and follower if I need something different than a factory sa spring and follower.

Thanks guys