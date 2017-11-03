Re: is it worth building on a savage 111 lrh 338lm action Going to a heavy barrel in 338 Lapua will gain you a few more shots before it opens up. But not many. One thing to realize is after two consecutive shots, any more and you are doing serious harm to your throat. So yes you can shoot one more shot but it's at a cost.

As far as the action strength, it's as strong as any other action in my opinion.

You can build it with out the nut if it really bothers you.

As for the fit of the rifle, if it doesn't fit you don't use it. You can put it in a different stock or chassis and make it fit.



I find it hard to believe, if you build it with a good barrel and use a good smith, that you will end up with a Savage that won't shoot good. I have seen that particular rifle place in the top ten in a 1000 yard competition at a range I shoot at. And it was with nothing done to the rifle.



But it sounds like the rifle has left a bad taste in your mouth, so you may never be happy with it. Good luck

