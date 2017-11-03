Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


is it worth building on a savage 111 lrh 338lm action
03-11-2017, 03:01 AM
is it worth building on a savage 111 lrh 338lm action
like the title, is it worth doing this
as i bought a savage 111lrh about 2 years ago
ive shot about 100 rounds i expect the barrel
to be worn out after about 1000rounds.

i dont like the sloppy bolt feel
its light barrel gets hot and opens up quickly
the gun had a price tag of 1600€
viper vortex pst had a tag of 1000€

is it worth building on this gun or trade it 4 something else?
a barrel will cost me 1000
a chassi system about 1000

my big q will i get a good gun if i do this
or will i get a 4600 savage 111 that wont
shoot good?

will the savage action hold me back or can it be a good gun
started to like it better after i did a bolt lift kit
and longer bolt handle and abit of trigger mods

is savage actions the same in 110 111 112
if they all are 338lm?

problem is that here in finland
we have only a handful of options

prices for finland 2017
111lrh 2099€
110fcp 2499€ is it better? dont like the stock
110ba 3199€ looks good is. the action better?
112mag 1699€ dont want laminate

trg42 3295€ dont like the slow twist

ivee seen som hk and steyr the have a price tag around 5000€

im asking this because my gun does not fit me
stock is to long a gun with more weigth
wood eliminate some of my shaking ��

so build this one or go get something else.

my gunsmith (only have 1 in 50miles)
want me to sell it and build on a remington
or sako action. but he was impressed
with my boltliftkit and trigger job
he thinks the action is weak and
the barrel mounting is not that good
and it will never get as good as other makes
03-11-2017, 07:48 AM
Re: is it worth building on a savage 111 lrh 338lm action
Going to a heavy barrel in 338 Lapua will gain you a few more shots before it opens up. But not many. One thing to realize is after two consecutive shots, any more and you are doing serious harm to your throat. So yes you can shoot one more shot but it's at a cost.
As far as the action strength, it's as strong as any other action in my opinion.
You can build it with out the nut if it really bothers you.
As for the fit of the rifle, if it doesn't fit you don't use it. You can put it in a different stock or chassis and make it fit.

I find it hard to believe, if you build it with a good barrel and use a good smith, that you will end up with a Savage that won't shoot good. I have seen that particular rifle place in the top ten in a 1000 yard competition at a range I shoot at. And it was with nothing done to the rifle.

But it sounds like the rifle has left a bad taste in your mouth, so you may never be happy with it. Good luck
03-11-2017, 08:13 AM
Re: is it worth building on a savage 111 lrh 338lm action
You can customize it to fit your needs. Good thing about savage is you can do everything yourself. No gunsmith required to change the barrel. It would be a heck of alot cheaper than selling it for a remmy then building on that. I think the action is plenty strong enough and they seem to have no accuracy issues. Mine is fantastic.

Like the other guy said though, sounds like it left a bad taste in your mouth and you have your mind made up to sell it. At this point we'd be trying to talk you out of selling it and talk you into building on it.

Best of luck with whatever you decide
