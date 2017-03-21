Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Wood stock and reliablity.
03-21-2017, 07:56 PM
Wood stock and reliablity.
Working on a hunting rifle. I have decided on 6.5x55 swede and want to get a tikka. The only ones I can find are wooded stocks. Would I need to replace the stock or would there free floated design still work well?
03-21-2017, 09:20 PM
Re: Wood stock and reliablity.
M, as long as the stock is sealed it should hold up fine. Perhaps bedding the action wouldn't hurt as well. A carbon fiber composite stock may be a few ounces lighter and stronger. Good luck
