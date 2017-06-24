Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Wingspan Speacial opps wounded warrior outdoor sports show
Unread 06-24-2017, 03:25 AM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,979
Wingspan Speacial opps wounded warrior outdoor sports show
We are participating in this show this weekend. It is a benefit for a great cause. We are offering a 10% coupon to any attendees to the show. I am going to extent that coupon to any of the members here as well. Use the code WS17 at checkout and you will get 10% off your order. The coupon is only good through the weekend.

Steve
