Winchester Coyote lite 270 wsm
Unread 04-26-2017, 09:25 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Mississippi
Posts: 51
Winchester Coyote lite 270 wsm
In 2012 I walked in my local gun shop and noticed this new rifle in the show case that caught my eye. Upon picking up the rife and realizing it was a Winchester I immediately
returned it to the case. I go to this shop once every two weeks to see if anything catches my eye and of course this same rifle has been there in the same place every time with a price tag of $1100 . Now September of 2016 I picked up the Winchester and jokingly said to the owner I will give you $500 for it ,So I was now the new Owner of a Winchester model 70 Coyote lite 270 WSM blued action 24'' SS tube and B&C stock. The Moa trigger was horrible so I replaced it with a Timney ,removed the cheep
bubble gum bedding and replaced it with a first class bedding job Devcon 10110.
Topped it off with Leupold mark 4 4.5-14x50.
I then loaded up a few hand loads for load development and outside to the bench,
Omg the muzzle jump was bad , So bad the rifle would jump off of my bulls bag completely . I bedded 2oz of lead to the forward end of the stock .
a week later back to the bench with armed with loads loaded with Retumbo and Nosler 140 gn Accubonds.
Retumbo and Berger 150 vld

Magpro 130 Berger 130,classic hunter

I would fire three rounds and let the rifle cool for 10 min then repeat
a total of 45 rounds fired and the largest group .580
these were all fired at 200 yards.
I have my own little range at the house so no shooting pressure here
no wind this day what so ever .
I settled on 71 gn magpro and 130 gn classic hunter =3250fps
and 70.1 gn Retumbo 150 gn vld =3085fps

I have plenty of good shooters in the safe ,none that are factory that will shoot this good at 200 ,custom yes factory no .
So is this a fluke ? I thought so until I picked up another Coyote lite chambered in 22-250 and gave it the same work over as its big brother and the groups are even smaller. I have never been a Winchester fan until now, My Rems are not going anywhere but they now have to share their space with the Winchesters.
Also these two rifles have tight chambers and short free bore .
Good Buys in my Book !
Unread 04-26-2017, 09:46 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Memphis Tn
Posts: 438
Re: Winchester Coyote lite 270 wsm
I bought a Winchester Coyote in 300WSM around 2002 and have found it to be one of the best shooting factory gun that I own. It took me more time than you to find a load that the gun liked, but after that it seemed that the gun would shoot almost any load well. It will shoot moa are better out to 600 yards. I love the gun but it is a little too heavy to carry hunting. Mine is not the Coyote lite.
Unread 04-26-2017, 09:55 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 147
Re: Winchester Coyote lite 270 wsm
I had a coyote light in a 243 that shot sub MOA with hand loads. I have a 25-06 in Winchester Classic Sporter, put a better stock, bedding, and worked trigger over and its a 1/2 MOA rifle with hand loads. Only knock I have on Winchester is the lack of aftermarket up grades other than that they are good shooting rifles.
