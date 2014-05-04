Winchester Coyote lite 270 wsm In 2012 I walked in my local gun shop and noticed this new rifle in the show case that caught my eye. Upon picking up the rife and realizing it was a Winchester I immediately

returned it to the case. I go to this shop once every two weeks to see if anything catches my eye and of course this same rifle has been there in the same place every time with a price tag of $1100 . Now September of 2016 I picked up the Winchester and jokingly said to the owner I will give you $500 for it ,So I was now the new Owner of a Winchester model 70 Coyote lite 270 WSM blued action 24'' SS tube and B&C stock. The Moa trigger was horrible so I replaced it with a Timney ,removed the cheep

bubble gum bedding and replaced it with a first class bedding job Devcon 10110.

Topped it off with Leupold mark 4 4.5-14x50.

I then loaded up a few hand loads for load development and outside to the bench,

Omg the muzzle jump was bad , So bad the rifle would jump off of my bulls bag completely . I bedded 2oz of lead to the forward end of the stock .

a week later back to the bench with armed with loads loaded with Retumbo and Nosler 140 gn Accubonds.

Retumbo and Berger 150 vld



Magpro 130 Berger 130,classic hunter



I would fire three rounds and let the rifle cool for 10 min then repeat

a total of 45 rounds fired and the largest group .580

these were all fired at 200 yards.

I have my own little range at the house so no shooting pressure here

no wind this day what so ever .

I settled on 71 gn magpro and 130 gn classic hunter =3250fps

and 70.1 gn Retumbo 150 gn vld =3085fps



I have plenty of good shooters in the safe ,none that are factory that will shoot this good at 200 ,custom yes factory no .

So is this a fluke ? I thought so until I picked up another Coyote lite chambered in 22-250 and gave it the same work over as its big brother and the groups are even smaller. I have never been a Winchester fan until now, My Rems are not going anywhere but they now have to share their space with the Winchesters.

Also these two rifles have tight chambers and short free bore .

Good Buys in my Book !