Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Winchester 70 .338 BOSS info
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Winchester 70 .338 BOSS info
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-12-2017, 02:54 AM
FrankieJames7
Junior Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 7
Winchester 70 .338 BOSS info
so i got alot of winchester 200 grain super x and barnes ttsx 215 grain ammo, and want to know if anyone has the start out setting for the boss muzzle break. or where i can get that info
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
bullet expansion test results
|
585 HE -- Barrels of Cases --
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:07 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC