Win Model 70 build I have entered into a contest with some of my old Army Ranger Buddies that goes like this.



1. Using an off the shelf rifle in 300 WM.

2. Staying under $1000.00.

3. Only changing the stock and trigger.

4. Using a standard hunting scope with duplex type reticle.



We all shoot 7 STW's, mine is a Rifles INC and has been killing since 1996. That being said the guys I am up against are good so here is what I need help with.



I have a Win new style pre 64 in 300 WM that shoots pretty good but the stock is factory. What stock would you guys suggest (non tactical) and what scope? I put a Vortex Viper HS 4 - 16 x 44 it to see if it was the rifle I was going to use for this endeavor and was real happy.



What are you guys ideas???