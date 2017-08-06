Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Win Model 70 build
  #1  
06-08-2017
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: I.O.N. Desert
Posts: 4
Win Model 70 build
I have entered into a contest with some of my old Army Ranger Buddies that goes like this.

1. Using an off the shelf rifle in 300 WM.
2. Staying under $1000.00.
3. Only changing the stock and trigger.
4. Using a standard hunting scope with duplex type reticle.

We all shoot 7 STW's, mine is a Rifles INC and has been killing since 1996. That being said the guys I am up against are good so here is what I need help with.

I have a Win new style pre 64 in 300 WM that shoots pretty good but the stock is factory. What stock would you guys suggest (non tactical) and what scope? I put a Vortex Viper HS 4 - 16 x 44 it to see if it was the rifle I was going to use for this endeavor and was real happy.

What are you guys ideas???
