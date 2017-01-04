Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Why doesn't anyone use Lilja barrels?
04-01-2017, 07:27 AM
Why doesn't anyone use Lilja barrels?
First off I know that is a blanket statement and isn't completely true but if you look at the market now most people are running Bartlein, benchmark, brux, etc and not many Lalja. Have they been passed in technology or did they loose credibility for some reason?

Thanks
04-01-2017, 08:06 AM
Re: Why doesn't anyone use Lilja barrels?
Someone else may be able to give a more detailed answer but this is what I suspect.i had ordered a rifle from a very well respected smith who has a great reputation for standing behind his work. All his long range rigs would get those barrels. During my build I recieved an email stating that my build would be pushed back as he has a second batch of rifles that went out with those barrels and are now back after loosing acceptable accuracy after a few hundred rounds. According to him th manufacturer was no help and these happened at around 300 rounds. So he was stuck replacing all those barrels with new ones and making sure they shoot. That's a lot of time and money to burn as a business. So if this is true it has more than likely happened to others. If I was a smith I would not take a chance cause it could ruin you. He did prefer those barrels till that point so something happened to the quality be it the raw material or on he production end. Like I said the is just from one smith so and it with a grain of salt and weigh it with what others on his site who actually build with them say.
04-01-2017, 08:15 AM
Re: Why doesn't anyone use Lilja barrels?
First off I know that is a blanket statement and isn't completely true but if you look at the market now most people are running Bartlein, benchmark, brux, etc and not many Lalja. Have they been passed in technology or did they loose credibility for some reason?

I currently have two Lilja barrels; a 30" 1:8" 3G #6 on my .270 AI and 27" 1:9" 3G sendero on my .30 Lara and very pleased with them.

Two of my go to gunsmiths use quite a bit of Lilja barrels, the same is true with Kirby Allen >>> http://apsrifles.com/Full_Custom_Rifle_Photos.html

Honestly, I went with what my gunsmith's recommendation based on my intended purpose, not to be mention supporting my local product.

The bottom-line, it's nice to have plenty of choices.
04-01-2017, 08:16 AM
Re: Why doesn't anyone use Lilja barrels?
Last Lilja barrel I used smoked it's self in under 200 rounds, started creating stupid dangerous pressures and accuracy blew up, the barrel that came of was an older Lilja with over 2000 rounds in the same chambering. They are not the barrel they once were. They are notoriously difficult to deal with if you do have an issue so it's worth the wait, the Bartlien barrel that replaced it is so much better!!
04-01-2017, 08:19 AM
Re: Why doesn't anyone use Lilja barrels?
I have used six Liljas over the years. Two were 3 groove 257s Weatherbys. One got sold and one got worn out. Bought#6 last year which is another 3 groove 257 Weatherby.

Also have a six groove .338 #3 SS 1 in 10 for a 338 RCM. An ill fated 7mm Rem mag with a 3 groove 1 in 7 twist was rebored/rifled to 338 after it began to cause conventional jacketed target bullets to unravel in flight.

My friends own 5 other 257 Weatherby 3 grooves and they are happy with them.

I have found them to accurate and they clean up as easily as my Bartleins.
