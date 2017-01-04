Why doesn't anyone use Lilja barrels?

Quote:
First off I know that is a blanket statement and isn't completely true but if you look at the market now most people are running Bartlein, benchmark, brux, etc and not many Lalja. Have they been passed in technology or did they loose credibility for some reason?
I currently have two Lilja barrels; a 30" 1:8" 3G #6 on my .270 AI and 27" 1:9" 3G sendero on my .30 Lara and very pleased with them.
Two of my go to gunsmiths use quite a bit of Lilja barrels, the same is true with Kirby Allen >>> http://apsrifles.com/Full_Custom_Rifle_Photos.html
Honestly, I went with what my gunsmith's recommendation based on my intended purpose, not to be mention supporting my local product.
The bottom-line, it's nice to have plenty of choices.
