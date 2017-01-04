Re: Why doesn't anyone use Lilja barrels? Someone else may be able to give a more detailed answer but this is what I suspect.i had ordered a rifle from a very well respected smith who has a great reputation for standing behind his work. All his long range rigs would get those barrels. During my build I recieved an email stating that my build would be pushed back as he has a second batch of rifles that went out with those barrels and are now back after loosing acceptable accuracy after a few hundred rounds. According to him th manufacturer was no help and these happened at around 300 rounds. So he was stuck replacing all those barrels with new ones and making sure they shoot. That's a lot of time and money to burn as a business. So if this is true it has more than likely happened to others. If I was a smith I would not take a chance cause it could ruin you. He did prefer those barrels till that point so something happened to the quality be it the raw material or on he production end. Like I said the is just from one smith so and it with a grain of salt and weigh it with what others on his site who actually build with them say.