Why Ballistic Calibration Should Only Be Performed In the Field



The Applied Ballistics Engine is advanced enough that it takes in to account the target information and environmentals at the time you perform a Muzzle Velocity or Ballistic Calibration. Due to the engine reading the environmentals and target data when doing a calibration it is advised that you ONLY do a calibration in the field. There are more advanced ways to perform these tasks w...hen not in the field which we go over at the seminar, however, for the general user we advise only performing these when shooting. Here are some things to consider when performing a calibration:



1) Atmospherics at the time of the calibration - You can see in the video demonstration below what I mean by this. I calibrate two scenarios to the same distance, however each has a different atmospheric condition and target direction. You can see the calibration is different in each case. This calibration does include even minor effects like Aerodynamic Jump, so make sure you account for the wind accurately. Atmospherics play an important role in doing a proper ballistic calibration.



2) Target Direction & Latitude - The AB Engine takes in to account both of these factors. Which means that with some products (Like the Sig Kilo 2400 & Kestrels) You need to have captured the target direction, and input the correct latitude. The Vertical Coriolis among other factors is automatically taken in to account when doing a calibration. Which means, if you do the calibration and don't take these factors seriously, then you have input a secondary effect in to the calibration wrong, leading to a permanent error in the firing solution from that point on.



3) SD of your shot group - This one is rather important. You must have a meaningful shot group to do a ballistic calibration. 5 shot minimum, 10 shot recommended. You can test how this matters by simply taking the highest shot out of your group then do a ballistic calibration with it, and the lowest shot in your shot group and do a ballistic calibration with it. Then look at the spread in the data. I demonstrate this in the video below.



This means that it is important when doing a ballistic calibration, that you perform this task in the field with the device (and not at home from log books), or you document every variable in the data you collect when shooting.



